Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes $1.06 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.16. 151,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.89. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,548.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,051 shares of company stock worth $389,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

