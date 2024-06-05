Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Invests $1.51 Million in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. Suncor Energy makes up 0.0% of Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,379,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,732,051,000 after purchasing an additional 731,163 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612,764 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,530,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,772,000 after purchasing an additional 182,289 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.98. 546,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SU. TD Securities boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

