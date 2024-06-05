Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Invests $1.41 Million in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,499,000 after acquiring an additional 289,133 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after acquiring an additional 122,546 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,951,000 after acquiring an additional 244,599 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,775,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,736,000 after acquiring an additional 327,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,543,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.25.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.20. 251,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,270. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.24. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

