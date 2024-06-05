Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 13,729 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VOYA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.12. 85,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,934. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $77.00.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

