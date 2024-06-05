Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4,203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,508,000 after acquiring an additional 741,499 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,578,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,292,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,316,000 after buying an additional 85,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,226,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,189,000 after buying an additional 84,321 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,424. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,659.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

