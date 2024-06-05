Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

NYSE EW opened at $87.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.81. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $1,320,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $1,320,192.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $2,487,999.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,278.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,719 shares of company stock worth $13,625,632 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

