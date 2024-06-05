Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,473 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $160.62.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 96.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

