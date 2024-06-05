Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,197 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $980,646,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $176,219,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,923,000 after purchasing an additional 797,884 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,953,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,564,000 after buying an additional 600,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 824,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,662,000 after buying an additional 562,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $171.88 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.32 and its 200 day moving average is $179.68.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

