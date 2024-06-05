Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $416,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 79.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $98.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.68 and its 200 day moving average is $97.05. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $102.43.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

