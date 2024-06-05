Edge Capital Group LLC Has $297,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock opened at $174.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $557.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.47.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,910 shares of company stock worth $35,612,012 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

