Edge Capital Group LLC Buys New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $520,488,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,058,000 after buying an additional 1,873,327 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11,947.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,218,000 after buying an additional 1,563,484 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $133,581,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $161.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.40. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

