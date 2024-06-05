Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ETW traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.23. 93,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,668. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
