Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

ETB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. 22,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,752. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.