Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
ETB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. 22,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,752. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
