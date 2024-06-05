Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.52. 7,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,178. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

