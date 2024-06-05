Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

ETO stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,167. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

