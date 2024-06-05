Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE ETG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 44,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,973. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $18.62.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

