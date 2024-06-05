Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 28th

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EVG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. 8,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,792. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

