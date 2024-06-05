Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 28th

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EVG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. 8,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,792. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
