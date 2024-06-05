Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock remained flat at $6.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 12,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,310. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
