Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.49. 12,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,946. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

