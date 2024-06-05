Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of EOI stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,945. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $18.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

