Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 28th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0383 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE EVM traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. 58,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,451. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

