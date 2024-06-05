Dutch Bros Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,187 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 143% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,776 call options.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,387,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $592,601.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,856,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,039,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,387,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,897,907 shares of company stock valued at $338,873,481 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Dutch Bros Stock Up 8.9 %
Shares of NYSE BROS traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,438,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,981. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.40, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.50. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Dutch Bros Company Profile
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
