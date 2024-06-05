DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 3,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 31,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DDI shares. Macquarie started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $640.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.20 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 33.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,044,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,301,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.