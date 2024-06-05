Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) PT Lowered to $79.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Get Donaldson alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Donaldson

Donaldson Stock Up 1.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $73.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $78.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.75.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,553.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,553.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,700 shares of company stock worth $5,050,727 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 47.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 100,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after purchasing an additional 174,193 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,816,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 49.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.