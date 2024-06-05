Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 93,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,522,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.29. 4,399,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,697. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

