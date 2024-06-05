Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.0-32.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.36 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-7.000 EPS.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.29. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $154.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar Tree

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.