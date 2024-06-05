dogwifhat Price Down 8.9% This Week (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One dogwifhat token can now be purchased for about $3.53 or 0.00004976 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, dogwifhat has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. dogwifhat has a total market capitalization of $3.52 billion and approximately $621.21 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

dogwifhat Token Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,905,934 tokens. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

dogwifhat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,905,937.773672. The last known price of dogwifhat is 3.28425344 USD and is up 4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 388 active market(s) with $735,577,621.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dogwifhat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dogwifhat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

