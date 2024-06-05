discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.25 Per Share

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
discoverIE Group Stock Performance
Shares of DSCV opened at GBX 712 ($9.12) on Wednesday. discoverIE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 586 ($7.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 958 ($12.27). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 735.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 727.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83. The firm has a market cap of £682.45 million, a PE ratio of 3,263.64 and a beta of 1.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DSCV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.20) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Bruce Thompson bought 4,000 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £26,880 ($34,439.46). In other news, insider Clive Watson bought 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 670 ($8.58) per share, with a total value of £24,743.10 ($31,701.60). Also, insider Bruce Thompson acquired 4,000 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £26,880 ($34,439.46). 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
discoverIE Group Company Profile
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than discoverIE Group
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why Altria Stock is Still a Good Dividend Play
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Small Cap Tech Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Bath & Body Works’ Guidance Dims Positive First Quarter Start
Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.