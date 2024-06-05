Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 2.4%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 6,065,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 20,527,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.8 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $849.84 million, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.