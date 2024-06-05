Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 2.4%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 6,065,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 20,527,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $849.84 million, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000.

