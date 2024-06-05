Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) is Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,565,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 587,964 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up approximately 3.9% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $345,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.65.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $145.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.30 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

