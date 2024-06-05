DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

DiamondRock Hospitality has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of DRH stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 230,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRH

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.