dForce USD (USX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,819.19

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $15.46 million and $3,819.19 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00016187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00118573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008441 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 485% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,521,914 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98567863 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $813.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.