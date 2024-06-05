Dero (DERO) Trading Up 0.7% This Week

Dero (DERO) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $36.70 million and $19,407.18 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00003605 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,134.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.75 or 0.00685664 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.86 or 0.00119301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00042001 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.69 or 0.00230117 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00062725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00090099 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

