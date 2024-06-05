DEI (DEI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $27.07

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $99.86 million and approximately $27.07 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEI has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.86 or 0.00119301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008487 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

