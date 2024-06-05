Defira Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (FIRA)

Defira (FIRA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last week, Defira has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Defira token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Defira has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $11.62 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Defira Profile

Defira’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse. Defira’s official website is www.defira.com.

Buying and Selling Defira

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.00230677 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $19.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.00230677 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $19.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/."

