DeepOnion Achieves Market Capitalization of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00085524 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00012230 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 82.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

