Decred (DCR) Market Capitalization Reaches $340.89 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Decred has a market cap of $340.89 million and $2.83 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decred has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.17 or 0.00029769 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00085876 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00012233 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 82.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.75 or 0.67688349 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,105,021 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

