DCF Advisers LLC Sells 12,250 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DCF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.63. 20,407,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,778,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

