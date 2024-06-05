DCF Advisers LLC Has $844,000 Stake in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR)

DCF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,002 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in LENSAR were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of LENSAR by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 226,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LENSAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

LENSAR stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.60. 14,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,206. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. LENSAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a negative net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

