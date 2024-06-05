DCF Advisers LLC Has $171,000 Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

DCF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,500 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 106,769,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 889,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,473,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,641,148. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nokia Oyj

About Nokia Oyj

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.