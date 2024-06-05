DA Davidson Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Okta in a research note issued on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.33) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.44). The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Okta’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

Okta Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $86.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.87. Okta has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Okta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 944,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,005,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Okta by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Okta by 643.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 36,336 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Okta by 2,721.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 176,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 169,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

