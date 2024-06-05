Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.85 and last traded at $51.75. Approximately 2,121,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,771,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.41.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $635,977.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $635,977.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,725 shares of company stock worth $4,752,792. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

