Cyrus Harmon Sells 5,000 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 786,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,594,073.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $141,150.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $54,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $142,650.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Cyrus Harmon sold 20,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $219,400.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 19.0 %

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $13.99. 6,218,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,492. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $782.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,873,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,140,000 after buying an additional 534,433 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 407,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 243,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 73,560 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLMA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

