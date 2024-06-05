Cyrus Harmon Sells 5,000 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 786,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,594,073.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 31st, Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $141,150.00.
  • On Monday, May 6th, Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $54,600.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 30th, Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $142,650.00.
  • On Thursday, March 28th, Cyrus Harmon sold 20,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $219,400.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 19.0 %

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $13.99. 6,218,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,492. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $782.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.05.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,873,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,140,000 after buying an additional 534,433 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 407,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 243,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 73,560 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLMA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

