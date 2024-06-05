CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,983,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,290,811 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in CSX were worth $692,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,303,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,082,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,792,000 after purchasing an additional 56,856 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Price Performance

CSX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,467,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,065,915. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

