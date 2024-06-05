CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 3,241.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 228,263 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $33.05. 8,462,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,037,279. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

