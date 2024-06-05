Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Director Sells $746,370.00 in Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CCK traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $82.33. 630,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,871. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCK shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Crown by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

