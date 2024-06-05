Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.94 on Wednesday, hitting $435.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $357.79 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $442.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.45. The company has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

