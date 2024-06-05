Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,343 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.00.

View Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $18.65 on Wednesday, hitting $650.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,679,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $610.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.92. The company has a market capitalization of $280.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $664.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.