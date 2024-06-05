Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,644 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lennar by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,477,000 after buying an additional 366,983 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,611,000 after acquiring an additional 79,217 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lennar by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,700,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,319,000 after purchasing an additional 72,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lennar by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,486,000 after purchasing an additional 484,056 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE:LEN traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $159.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.95.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

