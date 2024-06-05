Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,221 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,823 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after purchasing an additional 232,441 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 86.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.05.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,448. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $4.28 on Wednesday, reaching $216.28. 2,465,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,539. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

